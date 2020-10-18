Azerbaijan remains committed to humanitarian ceasefire, yet reserves right for counter measures - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan remains committed to the humanitarian ceasefire, however, Azerbaijan reserves its right to take counter measures to protect its civilians and positions, Trend reports with reference to the statement of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Azerbaijan showing once again its goodwill based on the principles of humanism agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire from 18 October, 2020,” the ministry said.

“The armed forces of Armenia immediately after the declared ceasefire, opened fire on the Jabrayil city, as well as the villages of Jabrayil region liberated from the occupation, located along the river Araz, using mortars and artillery. From 00.05 until 03.25 AM (GMT+4) the Armed Forces of Armenia shelled the positions of Azerbaijan using the large-caliber weapons at the border of two states in the direction of Gadabay and Tovuz regions of Azerbaijan,” the statement said.

“Retaining the situation tense during the night on the front ignorant to the agreed truce, the armed forces of Armenia attempted to attack in the directions of Aghdere, Fuzuli, Hadrut and Jabrayil at 07.00 (GMT+4),” the MFA said.

“The gross violation of the humanitarian ceasefire by Armenia, already for the second time after its formal declaration demonstrates the continuation of the aggressive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan and its reluctance to the negotiated settlement of the conflict. It is also an open disrespect by Armenia to the efforts of the mediators, who have been engaged in finding an accord of the sides to the humanitarian ceasefire,” the statement said.