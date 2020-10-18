Azerbaijan's armed forces raise Azerbaijan's flag over ancient Khudaferin Bridge - President Aliyev (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18
Trend:
"Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces have raised Azerbaijan’s flag over the ancient Khudaferin Bridge. Long live the people of Azerbaijan! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account.
