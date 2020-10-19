BP expresses support for Azerbaijani people in struggle for territorial integrity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones has sent a letter to Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Through the letter, Gary Jones support the Azerbaijani people in the struggle to restore their territorial integrity.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of civilian casualties caused by the shelling of Ganja and other cities and villages of Azerbaijan, and expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims,” said BP representative.

“The staff of the BP made every possible effort to ensure the smooth implementation of the current process of oil and gas production and transportation during this period, which is of exceptional importance for Azerbaijan,” said Jones.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.