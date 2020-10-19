Azerbaijan to send note to German Foreign Ministry due to Bundestag members's visit to Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Four members of Alternative for Germany (AfD) far-right radical party, represented in the Bundestag (German parliament) and the Landtag of Brandenburg (unicameral legislature of the state of Brandenburg in Germany) paid the illegal visit to the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva answered the journalists’ questions in connection with the illegal visit, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

“A delegation of four members of the AfD ultra-right radical party Steffen Kotre, Stefan Koiter, Andreas Galau and Andreas Kalbitz paid an illegal visit to the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” the spokesperson added.

Abdullayeva stressed that a note will be sent to the German Foreign Ministry in connection with the illegal visit of Bundestag members to Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"We would like to stress that these MPs, who have an extremely negative image in Germany, are members of a group that is conducting propaganda in AfD party in favor of Armenia,” the spokesperson said. “At the meeting of AfD party on May 15, 2020, Andreas Kalbitz was expelled from the party due to the membership in the neo-Nazi republican party and for his neo-Nazi past. Bundestag Member Stefan Koiter is also known for his enthusiasm in the use of Nazi and anti-Semitic slogans.”

“The names of the aforementioned MPs were included in the list of "undesirable people" of Azerbaijan for illegal visits to the occupied Azerbaijani territories in 2019,” the spokesperson said. “The names of AfD politicians are often mentioned in the context of illegal visits not only to the occupied Azerbaijani districts but also to the conflict zones in general in the post-Soviet area.”

“In response to the letters of protest sent to the presidents of the Bundestag and the Landtag of Brandenburg in connection with the illegal visit of these four MPs in May 2019, the presidents of the Bundestag and the Landtag of Brandenburg stressed that the visit was not coordinated with them, the visit was not permitted by any commission and all responsibility for the visit accounted for the MPs who made the visit,” the spokesperson said.

“Moreover, the AfD faction of the Bundestag expresses a unified position on the settlement of conflicts based on the norms and principles of international law,” Abdullayeva added.

“In connection with the illegal visit, the Azerbaijani embassy in Germany will send a note to the German Foreign Ministry and letters of protest to the Bundestag and the Landtag of Brandenburg,” the spokesperson said. “This fact once again shows that Armenia’s historically established cooperation with people having extremist and neo-Nazi views continues today.”

“Thus, the cooperation of Armenia, which heroizes fascism in the person of Garegin Nzhdeh, with right-wing and radical people with a negative image again openly demonstrates that this country at the state level is pursuing a policy of glorification of fascism and uses these attempts to propagate the illegal regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories," Abdullayeva added.