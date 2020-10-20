After plenary session in Baku, Turkish Parliament's speaker leaves for Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey has left for Ganja city of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On Oct. 20, Mustafa Shentop spoke at the plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan. Then he, accompanied by a delegation, went to Ganja on the spot to get acquainted with the consequences of the terrorist act committed by the Armenian armed forces against the civilian population of the city.