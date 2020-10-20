Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly visits Azerbaijan’s Ganja (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Ganja, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

The delegation led by Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop visited Azerbaijan’s Ganja city at the site of the terrorist act committed by the Armenian armed forces against the civilians of the city, Trend’s correspondent in Ganja reported on Oct. 20.

The delegation expressed condolences to the family members of the victims.

Sentop was thoroughly informed about the incident.