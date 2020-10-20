We will continue to expel these liars, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

They insulted us for 30 years. For 30 years, they had been destroying our sites in the occupied territories and trying to erase our historical and cultural heritage. Why has the international community not imposed sanctions on the aggressor state for 30 years? I have repeatedly said that sanctions should be imposed. This country, the leadership of this country does not want to leave these lands of its own free will. They deceive us, imitate a process of negotiations. They are not trustworthy, and I was right. Look at the fortifications they built there. Will a country that builds such fortifications, a country that spends so much money on them ever get out of there? If they wanted to leave, they would not have built them. So every word they say is a lie, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Today, the leaders of their state incessantly spread lies and fabrications about Azerbaijan and the events on the battlefield – as if someone is fighting for us. The Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijani youth, Azerbaijani soldiers are teaching them a lesson. We are fighting alone and everyone knows that. They can't come to terms with that because their myth is falling apart, the myth that formed the basis of their ideology. They have been lying about history. Unfortunately, they have succeeded in convincing many countries of their historical lies. The lies about Khojaly – as if Azerbaijan committed the Khojaly genocide itself. Regarding the bombing of Ganja, their officials have made a false statement that Armenia did not organize the rocket fire. They have neither conscience nor morality. They don’t even have the brain. If they had the brain, they would say: look, this is the starting point and the trajectory of this ballistic missile. It can be followed by the world's leading countries, where it was fired from and where it landed. Ballistic missiles are programmed with a combat mission. It did not accidentally fall into that residential area at night. It was done deliberately. They have lost their mind. They want to continue to deceive the world. Who else fired this rocket on Ganja? We ourselves? Just as they lied that Azerbaijan committed the Khojaly genocide itself, they are lying again now. He lies to the whole world. He lies in all of his interviews. We will continue to expel these liars,” the head of state said.