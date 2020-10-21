Armenian Armed Forces' artillery chief, division, batallion commanders neutralized - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.21

Trend:

The units of the 18th motorized rifle division of Armenian Armed Forces retreated, having suffered losses in manpower and military equipment as a result of the operations carried out by the Azerbaijani army in the Jabrayil and Gubadli directions of the front, Trend reports on Oct.21 referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, on the defensive line of the Armenian forces’ 5th mountain rifle regiment, Armenian positions, as well as a large number of weapons and ammunition were captured. The forces’ artillery chief, division, and battalion commanders along with the division’s personnel were killed.

The personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces’ 6th and 7th mountain rifle regiments also suffered heavy casualties. Among those killed is the deputy commander of the regiment Vahan Sarkissian.

The troops of the Azerbaijan Army control the operational situation along the entire length of the front.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.