Azerbaijan announces latest data on civilian casualties, damages caused by Armenia's attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

Trend:

As many as 63 civilians have been killed and 292 civilians wounded due to the shelling of Azerbaijani settlements by the Armenian armed forces since September 27, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.

Moreover, 386 civilian facilities, 90 multi-story residential buildings, and 1,981 private houses fell into disrepair.