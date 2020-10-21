Armenia has no interest in peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict - top official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

Trend:

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement on the absence of a diplomatic solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict once again demonstrates that Armenia is not at all interested in the settlement of the conflict through negotiations, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports on Oct. 21.

“By this statement the Armenian leadership recognizes that Armenia's goal is to keep the Azerbaijani territories under occupation,” assistant to the president said. “By this action, Yerevan once again proves that its statement on the peaceful settlement of the conflict is nothing more than hypocrisy.”

“The Armenian prime minister proceeds from his personal political ambitions, calling on the civil executive bodies and the civilians to the armament, incites them to the military actions,” Hajiyev said. “Armenia’s official position shows who actually violated the humanitarian ceasefire regime and serves to exacerbate the situation in the region.”

“In fact, such a statement made by the person who gave the order to constantly shell the Azerbaijani city of Ganja by using ballistic missiles, residents of other cities and districts by using missiles and artillery, isn't surprising,” assistant to the president said.

“Pashinyan’s this statement was made immediately after the working visit of the foreign ministers of the two countries [Armenia and Azerbaijan] to Moscow at the initiative of Russia and on the eve of the meeting at the level of foreign ministers in Washington at the initiative of the US,” Hajiyev said.

“In recent interviews for international media, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated about Azerbaijan's readiness for negotiations and a diplomatic settlement of the conflict,” assistant to the president said.

“Amid Azerbaijan's constructive position on the settlement of the conflict, the international community, in particular the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, must draw conclusions from this statement made by the Armenian leadership,” Hajiyev said. “This statement made by the Armenian leadership is also disrespectful to the steps which are taken by the international community for the diplomatic settlement of the conflict.”

“Azerbaijan supports the settlement of the conflict through negotiations in accordance with the existing roadmap in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council,” assistant to the president said.