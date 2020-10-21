President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberates 3 villages of Fuzuli district, 5 villages of Jabrayil district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

Trend:

"The glorious Azerbaijani Army has liberated Gejagozlu, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Zargar villages of Fuzuli district, and Balyand, Papi, Tulus, Hajili, Tinli villages of Jabrayil district from occupation. Long live Azerbaijani Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account, Trend reports.