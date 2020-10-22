By breaking back of Armenian fascism, we save our region from great tragedies - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

Trend:

By breaking the back of Armenian fascism, we will save our region from great troubles and great tragedies, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Chief Ombudsman of the Republic of Turkey Seref Malkoc, Trend reports.

“As you know, Armenia has committed yet another act of aggression against Azerbaijan, another act of terrorism. It has committed war crimes against both our civilians and our servicemen. I know that you will go to Ganja during this visit. You will see for yourself what savage enemy we are facing. They cannot confront us on the battlefield and try to make up for this bitter defeat by shelling civilians. Two cowardly attacks on Ganja and the hitting of Ganja with ballistic missiles are war crimes. The Armenian leadership will be held accountable for this crime. This is a deliberate crime. They specifically targeted the civilian population. As you know, we have many casualties, including children, women, and the elderly. This once again shows the predatory nature of Armenian fascism. This shows once again that by breaking the back of Armenian fascism, we will save our region from great troubles and great tragedies,” the head of state said.