OIC Parliamentary Union condemns Armenia's attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova continues to receive letters from international organizations condemning Armenia’s aggression against the Azerbaijani civilians, Trend reports citing the parliament.

In his letter to Gafarova, Secretary General of the OIC Parliamentary Union Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass condemns the shelling of civilians and infrastructure, cities and districts of Azerbaijan which are far from the conflict zone by the Armenian armed forces, including the launch of missile strikes on Ganja city.

The message once again confirms support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, once again firmly condemns the aggression of the Armenian armed forces, which led to the death of a big number of civilians in the second biggest city of Azerbaijan.