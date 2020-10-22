If Minsk Group for 30 years cannot produce results, it speaks for itself - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

Trend:

The Minsk Group did not produce any result for 30 years. If one group of countries for 30 years cannot produce results, it speaks for itself. And also, the co-chairs of the Minsk Group are permanent members of the UN Security Council. And the UN security Council with participation of these countries and with the voting of these countries adopted four resolutions demanding complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijani territories. That’s a question why these resolutions are not implemented because the Minsk Group co-chairs and permanent members are the same countries. It is an open question, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Japan’s Nikkei newspaper, Trend reports.

The head of state then answered the question on Russia’s role as a leading mediator among the Minsk Group co-chairs. Having noted that three co-chairs of the Minsk Group have the same rights, and the same mandate, the head of state said: “As far as I know among these countries they did not choose a leader. They are all equal and we look at them as mediators. If any country assumes the role of mediator, this country must be neutral. And, if it is not neutral, it cannot be a mediator. The level of neutrality is another question, which of course, will be addressed at the proper time. But, I think the Minsk group co-chairs will play their role, especially now, when Armenia is almost defeated on the battlefield in order to stop violence, and to implement mandate which was for 28 years not implemented.”