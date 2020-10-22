If any country assumes role of mediator, this country must be neutral, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

Trend:

If any country assumes the role of mediator, this country must be neutral, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Japan’s Nikkei newspaper, Trend reports.

“Three co-chairs of the Minsk Group have the same rights, and the same mandate. Therefore, as far as I know among these countries they did not choose a leader. They are all equal and we look at them as mediators. If any country assumes the role of mediator, this country must be neutral. And, if it is not neutral, it cannot be a mediator. The level of neutrality is another question, which of course, will be addressed at the proper time. But, I think the Minsk group co-chairs will play their role, especially now, when Armenia is almost defeated on the battlefield in order to stop violence, and to implement mandate which was for 28 years not implemented,” the head of state said.