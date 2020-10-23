Azerbaijani people trust their president - First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani people trust their president, the country's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said in an interview to Trend News Agency.

“I would like to thank everyone who responded to my appeal to be active in the information field. We must always remember that confrontation covers not only the line of direct hostilities, but also the information field. I see how our youth, our fellow citizens expose the fakes of the Armenian propaganda, bring the truth about the Armenian aggression to the international community on all available platforms," she said.

"Their voice of truth helps to identify historical falsification and prevent the spread of absolutely baseless, deliberately false, provocative materials,” the First VP said.

The First VP also thanked the media representatives.

"It is possible to convey to the world today's Azerbaijani realities thanks to their objectivity and high professionalism," Mehriban Aliyeva added.

"It is impossible not to mention our compatriots living abroad, who, holding flags in their hands, protest against the invaders and show Armenia’s aggressive nature to the international community. I express gratitude to our friends around the world who empathize and express their principled and fair position in support of the Azerbaijani people," she said.

"Today we all think about the situation at the front. The Azerbaijani people trust their president and are sure that the president knows what to do. Therefore, we are more than ever in solidarity in all our activities. And, of course, our soldiers feel this support. They know that the Azerbaijani people are behind them,” Mehriban Aliyeva said.