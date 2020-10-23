Discussions on Karabakh conflict held at UN Security Council 25 years later - Assistant to Azerbaijani president (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:23)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

Trend:

The discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were held at the UN Security Council 25 years later, on September 29 and October 19, 2020, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports on Oct. 23.

“I regret that despite the four resolutions # 822, 853, 874 and 884, adopted in 1993 by the UN Security Council, related to the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the recent discussions in the UN Security Council related to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were held in 1995,” Hajiyev said.

"In its resolutions, the UN Security Council condemn the use of force by Armenia against Azerbaijan, emphasize that Nagorno-Karabakh region is an integral part of Azerbaijan, there is a requirement that Armenian troops must be immediately withdrawn from all occupied Azerbaijani territories,” the assistant to the president said.

After the discussions held in connection with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the UN Security Council on October 19, a draft declaration was prepared on behalf of the chairman of the Security Council, which reflected a reference to the well-known UN Security Council’s resolutions. This project was mainly prepared by Russia and France.