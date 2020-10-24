Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on damages, following Armenia's attacks (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:23 Oct. 23)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

The Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office disclosed the statistics of crimes committed from September 27 through 17:00 (GMT+4) October 23 as a result of Armenia’s provocations against the civilians, Trend reports citing the General Prosecutor's Office.

Some 25 people were killed and 139 people were wounded as a result of missile and artillery strikes in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city on October 4, 11 and 17, big damage was caused to the civil facilities of the city and vehicles.

Seven people died, 10 were injured in Goranboy district.

An artillery shell fell on the house of Elbrus Gurbanov, resident of the Gashalty-Garagoyunlu village of Naftalan city on September 27, 2020, at about 18:00 (GMT+4). As a result, an entire family consisting of five people was killed.

Some 16 people died, 50 were injured in Tartar district. One of the victims is a media representative.

Two people were killed, 12 were wounded in Barda district. Two people were killed, two were injured in Beylagan district.

One person died, 19 were wounded in Aghjabadi district. Three people were killed and 17 were injured in Fuzuli district. Seven people were killed, 40 were injured in Aghdam district. One of the victims is a media representative.

Moreover, five people were injured in Mingachevir city, one person was injured in Dashkesan district, one person - in Jabrayil district, one person – in Khojaly district and one person – in Gabala district.

In general, as a result of the shelling of the Azerbaijani settlements by using heavy artillery installations and missile systems by the Armenian armed forces from September 27 through October 23, 63 civilians were killed, 298 people were injured.

The Armenian armed forces, rapidly retreating due to crushing retaliatory attacks of the brave Azerbaijani army, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and Additional Protocols to them, decisions and resolutions of the UN Security Council, deliberately targeting the Azerbaijani civilians, are shelling the Azerbaijani cities and densely populated areas which are far from the combat zone.