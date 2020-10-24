Armenian gov't using visit of German MPs to Nagorno-Karabakh region for propaganda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Germany’s news website taz.de has published an article titled "Nationalists meet with nationalists", Trend reports.

The article tells about the illegal visit of the delegation of the German AfD faction to the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The faction allegedly wants to 'protect the Christian West from the Islamic invasion to the Nagorno-Karabakh region'.

This position was an integral part of AfD's "image".

The author emphasizes that the conflict [Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], which is a legacy of the collapsed Soviet Union, is associated with territorial claims.

“The visit of such an extremist nationalist as Andreas Kalbitz to Nagorno-Karabakh region is not surprising,” the author said. “This is not his first visit to the region.”

The Armenian government is trying to use the visit of the German MPs to the Nagorno-Karabakh region for the purpose of its propaganda.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.