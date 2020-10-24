Armenian government should not try to frighten its population with Turkey - President Aliyev

Politics 24 October 2020 21:45 (UTC+04:00)
Armenian government should not try to frighten its population with Turkey - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

Armenian government should not try to frighten its population with Turkey, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the French Le Figaro newspaper, Trend reports.

“In the peaceful plan which I was discussing with leaders of Armenia before Pashinyan came to power, there was a clear reference to communications. After the peace agreement is signed, all communications are opening, including communication between Nakhchivan Autonomus Republic of Azerbaijan and the mainland of Azerbaijan. And thus, Turkey and Azerbaijan and Central Asia will have a land connection. Today we don’t have it. But Turkey still has connections through Azerbaijan. We built couple of years ago Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad. So, Turkish goods through Georgia, Azerbaijan, Caspian go to central Asia and backwards. But the road from Turkey, Nakhchivan, Armenia and Azerbaijan is shorter. So, it is not the fact that Turkey does not have this connection. And as you say, somebody thinks that they will erase Armenia to have it. They have it. We have it. We will have another one. But it is again part of the peace plan. All communications will be open. And I think that Armenian government should not try to frighten its population with Turkey. And should stop this hatred towards the Turkish and Azerbaijani people,” the head of state said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Loan expenses of travel companies to be compensated in Uzbekistan
Loan expenses of travel companies to be compensated in Uzbekistan
G20 tourism ministers agree to maximize travel sector's contribution to economy
G20 tourism ministers agree to maximize travel sector's contribution to economy
Uzbekistan’s Zaamin to be 4-season touristic hot spot with Turkish company's project
Uzbekistan’s Zaamin to be 4-season touristic hot spot with Turkish company's project
Loading Bars
Latest
Armenia continues to use underage children in military hostilities (VIDEO) Politics 22:06
Photo of another missile launched by Armenia against Azerbaijan unveiled (PHOTO) Politics 22:05
President Ilham Aliyev on political objectives of Armenian military attack on Azerbaijan Politics 21:55
In center of Baku, there is Armenian church, but mosques on occupied territories were destroyed - President Aliyev Politics 21:54
With Georgia our relations are excellent, says Azerbaijani president Politics 21:47
Armenian government should not try to frighten its population with Turkey - President Aliyev Politics 21:45
And after war with Armenia stops, political settlement enforced, role of Turkey will be very important, very positive - President Aliyev Politics 21:44
Wounds of war must be healed by political wisdom, by political will - President Aliyev Politics 21:38
Armenian government should understand that they are not now in position to dictate - President Aliyev Politics 21:37
Best way for future of Karabakh - to live in peace in harmony, try to become good neighbors again, says President Aliyev Politics 21:36
Unlike Armenia, from Russia we buy weapons, we pay for them, says Azerbaijani president Politics 21:29
Turkey is not involved in the conflict at all - Azerbaijani president Politics 21:28
If Armenia didn’t violate ceasefire today clashes would have stopped - President Aliyev Politics 21:28
We cleaned completely the Azerbaijani-Iranian border from Armenian occupants, and there will be no more inconvenience for our brothers across river of Araz in Iran - President Aliyev Politics 21:27
If Armenia do not stop, we will go until end to liberate all occupied territories - Azerbaijani president Politics 21:27
Azerbaijan became already regional hub for not only for energy, but also for transportation - President Aliyev Politics 21:26
Armenia - occupier, it obliged to liberate territories of Azerbaijan - Lebanese political scientist Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:23
Loans of dead servicemen and persons affected by hostilities to be repaid in Azerbaijan Economy 21:16
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Azerbaijan begins to return its lands Politics 21:11
Religious confessions of Azerbaijan demonstrate solidarity in fight against Armenian terror (VIDEO) Politics 20:58
65 Azerbaijani civilians, including women, children, killed since beginning of Armenian provocation - Prosecutor General's Office Politics 20:54
State-controlled international television and radio network Voice of America apologizes for its mistake (PHOTOS) Politics 20:45
Russian Embassy in contact with family of teenager who died as result of Armenian shelling Politics 20:44
Azerbaijani flag to be raised in Shusha, Agdere and other lands - MoD Politics 20:40
Armenia gives updated list of its soldiers killed in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone Politics 20:36
Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 20:35
Attacks by Armenia on territory of Azerbaijan - another act of military aggression, says Azerbaijani top official Politics 20:35
Teenagers honor memory of Russian citizen who died as result of Ganja shelling by Armenian Armed Forces (PHOTO) Politics 20:34
Iran discloses amount of loans issued to industrial and mining sectors Finance 20:28
Iran reveals amount of loans issued to agricultural sector Finance 20:22
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 25 Oil&Gas 19:49
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange decrease Business 19:49
Armenian army’s another combat UAV destroyed by Azerbaijan Politics 19:48
Azerbaijan Air Forces destroy military equipment, infrastructure of Armenian troops Politics 19:40
Armenian attempts to attack Azerbaijani army units suppressed Politics 19:19
New data on Azerbaijani civil casualties, damages from Armenian attacks revealed Politics 19:17
Azerbaijani military servicemen act within framework of int'l law - MoD Politics 19:16
Terrorist acts against ancient city of Ganja target not only civilian population, but also historical monuments Politics 19:07
Argentina extends COVID-19 restrictions until Nov. 8 Other News 18:41
Armenian terror walks streets of France - Lebanese legal expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:19
Azerbaijan confirms 220 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:17
Air Defense of Azerbaijan shoot down combat aircraft of Armenian Air Force Politics 15:58
Reserves of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar region deposits to be re-examined, evaluated Economy 15:08
Eight schoolchildren killed, 16 injured due to Armenian terror - Azerbaijan's Ministry of Education Politics 15:04
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 24 Society 15:02
Azerbaijan fighting misrepresentation of its occupied territories on maps Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:00
Armenia shelling Azerbaijan’s Lachin and Gubadli districts from its territory Politics 14:54
Import of Uzbek products into Azerbaijan increases Business 14:47
Value-added taxes paid by private sector down in Georgia Finance 14:47
Volume of loans issued in Iran increases Finance 14:32
Turkmen Ministry of Construction extends tender for construction of checkpoints Tenders 14:31
Unexploded missile on territory of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy (PHOTO) Politics 14:31
Uzbekistan Airport announces tender for water pumps repair Tenders 14:21
Socio-economic issues in Azerbaijan - in center of attention during COVID-19 - Ali Ahmadov Politics 14:18
Expert talks about sanctions against Armenia Politics 14:12
Armenia must put end to attacks, illegal occupation of Azerbaijan's territory - Turkish Defense Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:06
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani agricultural sector Business 14:05
Uzbekistan increases textile products manufacturing Uzbekistan 14:05
Turkmen Health Ministry to purchase medical equipment via tender Tenders 13:51
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender on transport services Tenders 13:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 13:50
Azerbaijan informs Russian embassy about Russian citizen killed by Armenia's attacks Politics 13:49
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical to buy filters via tender Tenders 13:47
Azerbaijani diaspora youth actively taking part in media fight against Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:46
Assistant to Azerbaijani president talks teenager killed due to Armenian terror (PHOTO) Politics 13:35
Number of online payments reach record high in Georgia Finance 12:44
Int'l financial institutions eye to provide assistance to Uzbekistan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 12:30
Georgia’s coronavirus cases reach 26,503 Georgia 12:29
Armenians barbarously exploited mineral deposits in Zangilan - Azerbaijani Ecology Ministry Economy 12:24
Armenia at state level continues terror attacks on Azerbaijani civilians – assistant to president Politics 12:23
Azerbaijani oil prices down Finance 12:22
Teenager in Azerbaijan's Ganja city dies from wounds following Armenia's missile attack Politics 12:18
Salt production growing in Turkmenistan Business 12:15
Uzbekistan's Ministry of Internal Affairs announces tender on equipment supply Tenders 12:14
Volumes of cargo transshipment from Algeria through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 12:13
Armenia shelling Azerbaijan’s Gubadli district by using artillery installations Politics 12:00
Armenia's missile fire on Azerbaijan's Tartar kill 16-year old teenager - top official Politics 11:55
Iran expects to expand oil barter with necessary goods Oil&Gas 11:53
Azerbaijan's Naftalan, Tartar under heavy fire from Armenian troops Politics 11:50
Georgia reveals ATM transaction statistics Finance 11:29
Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroy military equipment of Armenia (VIDEO) Politics 11:27
Azerbaijani Bar Association appeals to world's lawyers Politics 11:25
Armenia's political leadership now has to take several difficult steps - Russian expert Politics 11:22
Uzbekistan, China in talks over co-op in IT sphere ICT 11:10
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market Finance 11:09
Armenian Armed Forces shelling settlements in Azerbaijan’s Tartar and Barda Politics 11:09
Turkmenistan to expand its network of trading houses Business 11:03
Armenian armed forces firing at Azerbaijani territories in Goranboy-Naftalan direction Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:55
Armenian gov't using visit of German MPs to Nagorno-Karabakh region for propaganda Politics 10:44
Azerbaijani president gives interview to Le Figaro newspaper (PHOTO) Politics 10:43
OIC 'struck with astonishment' at unexpected discourse from certain French politicians Politics 10:41
Ukraine puts Georgia on list of 'red zone' countries Transport 10:26
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 24 Uzbekistan 10:25
Turkmenistan to expand co-o with Italian company for purchase of equipment Business 10:24
Azerbaijan destroys Armenian strongholds, takes over important heights - MoD Politics 10:22
Azerbaijan destroys Armenian army’s combat UAV (PHOTO) Politics 10:22
Total assets of Bank of Baku increase Finance 10:12
Iranian currency rates for October 24 Finance 10:09
Iran allocates more funds to complete Narm-ab dam in Golestan Province Business 10:02
Austrian company to help expand radio broadcasting networks in Turkmenistan Business 09:58
All news