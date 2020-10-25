US too knows Armenia is terrorist state, MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

The terrorist acts committed by Armenia against the civilian population, along with many other states, cannot but worry the United States, Trend reports.

After warnings from the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, the US government, in turn, also warned its citizens through the embassy in Azerbaijan.

Armenia's terrorist past is no secret to anyone, and yet another evidence of this is the missile strikes from Armenia on the cities of Azerbaijan far from the combat zone, in particular Ganja, and in general, the capture of the peaceful inhabitants of Azerbaijan by this country from September 27, after the start of hostilities.

Deputy of the Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijan Parliament) Aydin Mirzazade told that by killing a Russian teenager in Ganja, Armenia declared war not only on Azerbaijan but also on the whole of humanity.

“This shows once again that for Armenia there is no concept of humanity, it aims at peaceful people. Today, the military-political leadership of Armenia acts like war criminals, and therefore our people must be extremely careful and immediately inform the relevant authorities about suspicious facts or objects. The fact that foreign countries warn their citizens about the Armenian terror, proves how dangerous, a terrorist state Armenia is," he said.