Today, Azerbaijani soldiers and officers are teaching enemy lesson on battlefield - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

Today, Azerbaijani soldiers and officers are teaching the enemy a lesson on the battlefield, are putting the enemy in its place, are driving the enemy out of our lands, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said during an operational meeting held at the Central Command Post of the Ministry of Defense with the participation of the leadership of the Defense Ministry and the commanders of the joint corps located in the frontline zone, Trend reports.

“We shed blood, we have martyrs – both among servicemen and civilians. Armenia cannot confront us on the battlefield and, as always, fires on our civilian settlements. As a result of this cowardly shooting, more than 60 civilians have been killed and about 300 injured. Two days ago, National Hero Shukur Hamidov died as a hero. Shukur Hamidov showed heroism in the battles of April 2016. He was awarded the honorary title of National Hero and I personally presented the National Hero star to him,” the head of state said.