They don't ask questions, they act like a prosecutor, accuse us - President Aliyev on foreign journalists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

We are already accustomed to the fact that for all these years, slander, lies, and fabrications against Azerbaijan have shown no sign of abating, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Both foreign media and the Azerbaijani people see that I am answering all these questions and answering them properly. And I do not stoop to their level. Never! I answer them properly and they are silenced. They cannot answer. I say – go look in the mirror. Did you come here to blame us? They don't ask questions, they act like a prosecutor, accuse us. Who are you? I respect journalists a lot. Therefore, they take advantage of that. I speak to them in a calm manner. But they should know that I can talk to them in any form. This is a reality. This reality is against us. But we have changed this reality. These new lists show again that we have changed this reality,” the head of state said.