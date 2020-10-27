Over the past day, Armenia has repeatedly violated humanitarian ceasefire - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

Over the past day, Armenia has repeatedly violated the humanitarian ceasefire, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Colonel-Lieutenant Anar Eyvazov said at today's briefing, Trend reports on Oct. 27.

According to him, the Azerbaijani side is observing the new humanitarian ceasefire regime.

“Our army is only taking adequate steps in connection with the provocations of the Armenian side. Armenia must put an end to its provocations aimed at escalating tensions. Armenia must understand that the restored borders are not a conflict zone, the inviolability of the state border must be ensured. Azerbaijan has the right to destroy any a legitimate military target posing a threat, regardless of its location," added Eyvazov.