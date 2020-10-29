OSCE MG either unable or uwilling to solve Karabakh conflict - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

The OSCE Minsk Group is not able to resolve the Karabakh conflict, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

“The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs - Russia, the US and France, are either unable or unwilling to resolve the conflict. For 30 years, they were just gathering, meeting and dispersing. The time has come to make a concrete decision on the conflict, and the conflict must end,” said Erdogan.

“During negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, I voiced a joint solution to this issue,” Erdogan noted.

The Turkish president also commented on the statements that Turkey allegedly sent armed mercenaries from the Middle East to Azerbaijan.

“All this talk is a lie, nothing more. On the contrary, fighters of the PKK terrorist organization are fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh on the side of Armenia,” he said.

“These facts must be presented to Nikol Pashinyan. He should know that Karabakh is a red line for Turkey. During my conversation with Vladimir Putin, I have repeatedly stressed this. Pashinyan should also know that Turkey cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that PKK militants are fighting in the region,” Erdogan said.