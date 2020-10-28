Azerbaijan invites Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International to conduct on site assessment of Armenian crimes - top official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

We invite Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International to conduct on site assessment of such crimes of Armenia, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

“Act of genocide by Armenia against Barda city of Azerbaijan: number of deaths reaching to 20. Number of wounded more than 40. All are innocent civilians. Cluster Smerch missiles have been used. We invite Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International to conduct on site assessment of such crimes of Armenia,” he wrote.