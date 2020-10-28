President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberated 13 villages of Zangilan, Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

“The victorious Azerbaijani Army has liberated Birinji Aghali, Ikinji Aghali, Uchunju Aghali, Zarnali villages of Zangilan district, Mandili village of Fuzuli district, Gazanzami, Khanaghabulag, Chullu, Gushchular, Garaaghaj villages of Jabrayil district, Giyasli, Abilja and Gilijan villages of Gubadli district from occupation.

Long live Azerbaijani Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account.