President Ilham Aliyev: Blood of Barda residents will not remain unavenged, aggressors will be given decent rebuff on battlefield

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

"I pray to God to rest the souls of those killed as a result of Armenian armed forces' missile attacks on Barda, offer my condolences to their families, and wish the injured recovery. The blood of Barda residents will not remain unavenged and the aggressors will be given a decent rebuff on the battlefied," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on his official Twitter account, Trend reports.