Armenia should know that no provocation can hinder Azerbaijan on its way to victory - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

As a result of today's missile attacks by the Armenian Armed Forces using Smerch missiles against the civilian population of Azerbaijan's Barda city, there are casualties and wounded among the civilians, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Colonel-Lieutenant Anar Eyvazov said at today's briefing, Trend reports on Oct. 27.

According to him, the cowardly Armenian Armed Forces, unable to withstand the Azerbaijani army, again treacherously fired at Azerbaijani civilians and settlements.

"As President of Azerbaijan Republic, Supreme Commander-In-Chief Ilham Aliyev, noted, we will avenge the residents of Barda, and the occupiers will continue to receive an adequate response on the battlefield.

Contract soldiers and police officers of Armenia refuse to fight the Azerbaijani army. The units of the Armenian Armed Forces have a shortage of food, weapons and vehicles. Armenia should know that the unity of the state, people and army in Azerbaijan is unshakable, and no provocation can hinder us on the way to victory," Eyvazov added.