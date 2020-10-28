President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Special Envoy of Iranian President (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Special Envoy of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi.
