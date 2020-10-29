Criminal case opened on fact of Armenia's missile attack on Azerbaijan's Barda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29

Armenian Armed Forces have deliberately targeted the civilian population of Azerbaijan, launching missile and artillery attacks on cities and districts located far from the conflict zone since September 27, 2020, in gross violation of the norms and principles of international law, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their additional protocols, resolutions and resolutions of the UN Security Council, as well as the requirements of the declared humanitarian ceasefire regime, Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office office told Trend.

As a result of the attack on Barda, 21 people died, including five women, and 70 people, including eight children and 15 women, were injured in various degrees of severity.

In addition, more than 30 civilian infrastructure facilities, more than 20 private homes and 22 vehicles were severely damaged as a result of the missile strikes.

Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev initiated a criminal case under articles 120.2.1 (deliberate murder committed by criminal community (organization)), Article 120.2.4 (deliberate murder committed with special cruelty or in publicly dangerous way), Article 120.2.12 (deliberate murder on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), Article 100.2 (conducting aggressive war) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Azerbaijan, the preliminary investigation in which the Investigating Department of the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan.

Currently, the Prosecutor's office continues to take all possible investigative measures in this situation.

The Prosecutor General's office of Azerbaijan states that all possible measures will be taken, including appeals to international organizations, in order to expose the aggressor nature of Armenia in the international arena and impose sanctions against the aggressor country, as stipulated by international law.