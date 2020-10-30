Every human life is priceless, our losses are minimal - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Every human life is priceless, but our losses are minimal, bearing in mind all these factors, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in interview to Russian Interfax agency, Trend reports.

“According to our information, some 5,000 Armenian troops may have been killed [in recent military clashes], and the number of wounded during war, as a rule, is two to three times higher. As for our losses, I have said we will make them public after the fighting is over. But I have to say that they are a lot less, and bearing in mind the nature of the combat clashes, the difficult terrain, and the fortifications that the Armenians have built for 30 years,” the head of state said.