Latest situation at front line on Oct. 29

Politics 29 October 2020 08:59 (UTC+04:00)
Latest situation at front line on Oct. 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.29

Trend:

During the day on October 28 and night on October 29, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army and settlements in different directions of the front with various weapons, including artillery and missiles, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The combat operations continued mainly in the Khojavend, Fizuli, and Gubadli directions of the front. The enemy’s attempts to attack were resolutely prevented.

As a result of retaliatory measures against the Armenian armed forces in various directions of the front, there are killed and wounded among the enemy's personnel.

During the day and at nighttime, a large number of enemy forces, 2 - T-72 tanks, 2 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 14 different types of howitzers, several strongholds, and 6 auto vehicles in different directions of the front were destroyed and wrecked.

At present, our troops are monitoring the operational situation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
OSCE PA to observe parliamentary elections in Georgia
OSCE PA to observe parliamentary elections in Georgia
Natural gas supplied to village of Khulo of Georgian Adjara
Natural gas supplied to village of Khulo of Georgian Adjara
State budget of Georgian Adjara to up in 2021
State budget of Georgian Adjara to up in 2021
Loading Bars
Latest
Destroyed military equipment of the Armenian army - LIST Politics 09:00
Latest situation at front line on Oct. 29 Politics 08:59
OSCE PA to observe parliamentary elections in Georgia Georgia 08:50
New COVID-12 cases rise sharply in Kazakhstan, total exceeded 111,000 Kazakhstan 08:17
EU moves to avoid COVID shortages, ease trade Europe 07:28
Supply of potential COVID-19 vaccines to start in earnest in April: EU's von der Leyen Europe 06:21
Brazil reports 158,456 COVID-19 deaths Other News 05:20
Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana US 04:17
Surge in coronavirus cases set to shake Asian markets World 02:51
Iraq reports 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, 463,951 in total Arab World 01:38
5.6-magnitude quake hits 56 km WSW of Changuillo, Peru Other News 00:56
France and Germany plunge back into lockdown as second COVID-19 wave sweeps Europe Europe 00:09
Iran has condemned occupation of Azerbaijani territories from very beginning - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Politics 28 October 23:19
Iranian-Azerbaijani relations have developed rapidly in recent years - Azerbaijani president Politics 28 October 23:14
If Armenia does not withdraw from rest of occupied territories of its own free will, we will drive them away from there as well - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 October 23:11
UNICEF makes statement on Karabakh conflict calling on to protect children Politics 28 October 22:17
Iran is next to people and state of Azerbaijan - special representative of Iranian President Politics 28 October 21:35
Karabakh conflict must be resolved within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - Special Representative of Iranian President (EXCLUSIVE) Politics 28 October 21:33
Armenia should know that no provocation can hinder Azerbaijan on its way to victory - MoD Politics 28 October 21:22
Pakistani ambassador condemns Armenia's attack against civilians in Azerbaijan's Barda Politics 28 October 20:59
Manpower of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 28 October 20:58
Management of Azerbaijani Emergency Situation Ministry arrive in Barda Politics 28 October 20:54
Azerbaijani artillerymen destroying Armenian troops' manpower (VIDEO) Politics 28 October 20:51
Armenian troops firing at Azerbaijani civilian population destroyed with precise fire (VIDEO) Politics 28 October 20:49
Azerbaijani FM holds telephone conversations with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Politics 28 October 20:42
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Such barbaric attacks show that atrocities of Armenians have no limits (PHOTO) Politics 28 October 20:39
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Special Envoy of Iranian President (PHOTO) Politics 28 October 20:32
Azercell stands by people in Barda! Society 28 October 20:08
Pakistan’s National Assembly adopts resolution condemning Armenian aggression Politics 28 October 19:59
Armenian leadership acts as if it lost its mind - Turkish Foreign Ministry Politics 28 October 19:52
Azerbaijani FM, US deputy secretary of state hold phone talks Politics 28 October 19:50
Armenia threatens not only Azerbaijan's energy security - energy minister Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 October 19:39
Freedom of speech suppression by Armenian lobby in France unacceptable - analyst Politics 28 October 19:33
Azerbaijan provides footage of Armenian troops, military equipment being destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 28 October 19:32
Ministry of Emergency Situations staff among civilians killed in Azerbaijan’s Barda Politics 28 October 19:21
Natural gas supplied to village of Khulo of Georgian Adjara Oil&Gas 28 October 19:20
Turkmen FM takes part in second session of India-Central Asia Dialogue Turkmenistan 28 October 19:10
Children among dead, wounded in Azerbaijan’s Barda due to Armenian terror - chief physician Politics 28 October 18:58
Armenia responsible for death of Azerbaijani civilians - Turkish presidential administration Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 October 18:45
Armenians think shelling of cities will force Azerbaijan to end war - Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 October 18:44
Iran unveils volume of loans issued to Golestan Province Finance 28 October 18:34
Azerbaijan destroys Armenian troops (VIDEO) Politics 28 October 18:31
Azerbaijan expands list of settlements banned with entry-exit due to COVID-19 Society 28 October 18:27
'Reporters Without Borders' condemns Armenian online attacks against French TV reporter Politics 28 October 18:22
SOCAR Turkey may evaluate operational partnership for Aliaga port terminal Oil&Gas 28 October 18:16
Shelling of residential areas in Barda once again exposes Armenia's terrorist nature - MFA Politics 28 October 18:04
Uzbekistan expects GDP to grow in 2021 Finance 28 October 17:57
State budget of Georgian Adjara to up in 2021 Business 28 October 17:48
Turkey says export of domestic mining products to Georgia down Turkey 28 October 17:44
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall Finance 28 October 17:37
Missile attack on Barda once again proves terrorist essence of Armenia - Turkish MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 October 17:37
President Ilham Aliyev: Blood of Barda residents will not remain unavenged, aggressors will be given decent rebuff on battlefield Politics 28 October 17:32
Tethys reveals 9M2020 production results at Upper Aptian on KBD-02 sites Oil&Gas 28 October 17:30
Turkmenistan remains main gas exporter to China Oil&Gas 28 October 17:24
France raises import of mining industry products from Turkey in September Turkey 28 October 17:17
Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime Society 28 October 17:15
Iran strongly condemns Armenia's missile attack on Azerbaijan's Barda Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 October 17:14
Iran's budget reliance on oil sale declines Business 28 October 17:10
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberated 13 villages of Zangilan, Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts Politics 28 October 17:08
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund compensating thousands of closed banks' clients Economy 28 October 17:07
U.S. goods trade deficit shrinks in September US 28 October 17:07
Amount of licenses issued for setting up enterprises in Iran’s Bushehr Province grow Finance 28 October 17:05
Renewables to play key role in energy sector's dev't, Iranian expert says Oil&Gas 28 October 16:58
Armenian Army, inept as to collaborate with PKK, slaughtering Azerbaijanis - Turkish Ministry of Defense Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 October 16:56
Georgian GDG Group to open wine factory in 2021 Business 28 October 16:52
Georgian metallurgical company Rustavi Poladi sees increase in its income Business 28 October 16:52
Uzbekistan, Turkey develop military cooperation Business 28 October 16:51
Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency provides access to finance for innovative project Business 28 October 16:51
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan postpone flights resumption date Transport 28 October 16:46
Servicemen of Azerbaijani Internal Troops urgently sent to Barda Society 28 October 16:45
Armenia does not seek to resolve Karabakh conflict peacefully - US military expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 October 16:42
Industrial gas flow obtained at exploration wells in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 28 October 16:39
Armenian Armed Forces again fire at Azerbaijan’s Tartar by using Grad multiple rocket launchers Politics 28 October 16:36
Morocco lowers defense products' import from Turkey Turkey 28 October 16:35
Volume of loans issued to manufacturing enterprises in Iran’s Bushehr Province revealed Finance 28 October 16:35
Azerbaijan drafting laws on gas supply, energy Oil&Gas 28 October 16:33
EAEU countries export large various fabrics to Turkmenistan Business 28 October 16:30
Iran enlarges value of exports from Malayer customs Business 28 October 16:29
Azerbaijan confirms 340 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 28 October 16:28
General Prosecutor's Office gives update on number of victims as result of missile strike on Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO) Politics 28 October 16:28
If Armenia continues to attack civilians, Azerbaijan to take adequate measures - Assistant to president Politics 28 October 16:28
Using mosque in Azerbaijan's Zangilan as pigpen is insult to Muslims - Culture Ministry Politics 28 October 16:27
Romanian expert says digitalization of economy to improve security of EU's energy system Oil&Gas 28 October 16:22
Armenia used cluster munitions to inflict excessive casualties among civilians in Barda - assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 October 16:22
Kazakhstan's import from Lithuania increases amid COVID-19 Business 28 October 16:20
Armenian military group annihilated after failed sabotage attempt in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (VIDEO) Politics 28 October 16:17
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan’s Tartar again Politics 28 October 16:08
Azerbaijani Armed Forces take revenge for Barda (VIDEO) Politics 28 October 16:06
By disseminating disinformation, Armenia trying to divert attention from its war crimes Politics 28 October 16:05
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations continues search, rescue operations in Barda Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 October 16:04
Uzbekistan’s 9M2020 export of textile products up Uzbekistan 28 October 16:02
Cluster bomb attacks are new act of genocide against Azerbaijani people - President's aide Politics 28 October 15:55
Azerbaijan eyes increasing private investment in renewable energy sector - minister Oil&Gas 28 October 15:53
Latest situation in Azerbaijan’s Barda as result of Armenian terror (VIDEO) Politics 28 October 15:52
Branch of Russia's Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for installation work Tenders 28 October 15:48
Georgia to build anchovy fishing boat in Turkey Construction 28 October 15:46
National Bank of Georgia decides to keep refinancing rate unchanged Finance 28 October 15:45
Assistant to president invites military attaches to visit Azerbaijan’s Barda Politics 28 October 15:42
Unprecedented number of people apply to participate in Produce in Georgia program Business 28 October 15:41
Georgian Natenadze’s Wine Cellar company resumes exports of wines Business 28 October 15:36
All news