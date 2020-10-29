Latest situation at front line on Oct. 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.29

Trend:

During the day on October 28 and night on October 29, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army and settlements in different directions of the front with various weapons, including artillery and missiles, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The combat operations continued mainly in the Khojavend, Fizuli, and Gubadli directions of the front. The enemy’s attempts to attack were resolutely prevented.

As a result of retaliatory measures against the Armenian armed forces in various directions of the front, there are killed and wounded among the enemy's personnel.

During the day and at nighttime, a large number of enemy forces, 2 - T-72 tanks, 2 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 14 different types of howitzers, several strongholds, and 6 auto vehicles in different directions of the front were destroyed and wrecked.

At present, our troops are monitoring the operational situation.