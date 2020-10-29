Phone conversation held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, EU High Representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.29

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a phone conversation with the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Affairs Joseph Borell on October 28, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Bayramov informed the Borell about the gross violation of the humanitarian ceasefire by the Armenian Armed Forces who made missile strikes on civilians and infrastructure facilities, as well as the use of cluster bombs in order to cause numerous civilian casualties.

According to the minister, the Armenian forces purposefully killed civilians by making missile attacks on the city of Barda on October 27 and 28.

He stressed that this is another war crime committed by Armenia, full responsibility for which lies with it.

The EU High Representative expressed regret over the incident and stressed the inadmissibility of this. He also stressed the importance of resuming dialogue between the parties to ensure a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

According to the latest data, the total number of the above two attacks' victims reached 25 people, and nearly 90 ones were injured.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.