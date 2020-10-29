Military equipment left on battlefield by Armenian Armed Forces (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29
Trend:
Video footage depicting ammunition, armored vehicles, and other military equipment left on the battlefield by the Armenian Armed Forces has been published, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
