First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates brotherly people of Turkey on 29 October-Republic Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.29

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the Republic Day of Turkey.

In a post on her official Instagram post Mehriban Aliyeva says: “I sincerely congratulate the brotherly people of Turkey on 29 October-the Republic Day. Turkey and the Turkish people occupy a special place in the heart of every Azerbaijani. We are bound together by reliable and strong ties of friendship and brotherhood. We see how you rejoice in our successes and victories. We see how you share our pain. All this shows the strength of unity, friendship and sincerity between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey. May the friendship and brotherhood of our peoples be eternal and unshakable! I wish all the people of Turkey robust health, happiness and peace. May Almighty God bless our peoples!”