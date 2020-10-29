Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan’s Goranboy, Tartar, Barda
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29
Trend:
Continuing to grossly violate the humanitarian ceasefire regime, the Armenian Armed Forces are shelling Azerbaijan’s Goranboy, Tartar and Barda districts, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
