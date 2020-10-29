Azerbaijan approves law to rename 'Veng' village in Khojavand district into 'Chinarli'
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the law "On renaming Veng village in the Khojavend district into Chinarli village".
In accordance with the law, Veng village of the Khojavend district within the administrative-territorial district of Hadrut settlement is being renamed into Chinarli village.
