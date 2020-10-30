Latest situation on battlefront on October 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

Armenian Armed Forces fired at the positions of the units of Azerbaijani army and settlements in different directions of the front with various weapons, including artillery and missiles, during the day on October 29 and night on October 30, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The combat operations continued mainly in the direction of Aghdere, Khojavend, and Gubadli. Attempts by the enemy to attack were strongly suppressed.

As a result of retaliatory actions against the Armenian Armed Forces in various directions of the front, some of the forces’ personnel were killed and wounded.

A large number of the forces, 2 - Su-25 attack aircraft, 3 - T-72 tanks, 1 - BMP, 2 – ‘Smerch’ and 1 - BM-21 ‘Grad’ missile systems, 10 different types of howitzers, 2 - 'Gvozdika' self-propelled howitzers, 1 – ‘Osa’ anti-aircraft missile system, 1 - P-18 radar station, and 4 - auto vehicles were destroyed and wrecked.

At present, our troops are monitoring the operational situation.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.