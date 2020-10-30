Combat operations continued in direction of Aghdara, Khojavend and Gubadli - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

During the day and the night of Oct. 29, combat operations continued mainly in the direction of Aghdara, Khojavend and Gubadli, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Attempts by the Armenian troops to attack were strongly suppressed. As a result of retaliatory actions against the Armenian armed forces in various directions of the front, some of the Armenian troops' personnel were killed and wounded.