President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Berna Yilmaz.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Berna Yilmaz.

"Dear Madam Yilmaz,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of your husband – statesman and politician of the brotherly Republic of Turkey Mesut Yilmaz.

I share your grief at these difficult times and extend my deepest condolences to you, your loved ones and relatives.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!"