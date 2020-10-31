President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Berna Yilmaz.
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Berna Yilmaz.
"Dear Madam Yilmaz,
I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of your husband – statesman and politician of the brotherly Republic of Turkey Mesut Yilmaz.
I share your grief at these difficult times and extend my deepest condolences to you, your loved ones and relatives.
May Allah rest his soul in peace!"
