17 religious monuments damaged as result of Armenian aggression, including churches

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31

By Samir Ali - Trend:

As a result of the Armenian aggression, 17 religious monuments were damaged in the settlements of Azerbaijan, said Vusal Gasimli, head of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications at a briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, there are Christian churches among these monuments.

"In general, the damaged monuments are mosques, churches and cemeteries. Also, as a result of the Armenian aggression, damage was caused to three historical monuments in Ganja, Tartar and Aghdam," Gasimli said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.