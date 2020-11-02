Azerbaijani Army liberates several more villages of Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.2

Trend:

“The victorious Azerbaijani Army has liberated from occupation Chaprand, Haji Isagli, Goshabulag villages of Jabrayil district, Dara Gilatagh, Boyuk Gilatagh villages of Zangilan district, Ishigli, Muradkhanli, Milanli villages of Gubadli district.

Glory to the Azerbaijani army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his Twitter account, Trend reports.