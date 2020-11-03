Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan talks ANAMA's employee hit by mine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

As the Armenian Armed Forces retreated following successful counter-offensive operations by the Azerbaijani Army, they mined the abandoned areas, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

An employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Telman Zeynalov, sent to the Mehdili village of the Jabrayil district to search for unexploded ammunition. Accidentally, he stepped on a mine, as a result of an explosion, lost his left foot.

“The officers of the Prosecutor General's Office were immediately brought to the scene. They examined the territory where the incident occurred, appointed a forensic medical examination, and performed other procedural actions,“ said the message.

On this fact, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan opened a criminal case under Articles 100.2 (planning, preparation, unleashing and waging an aggressive war), 116.0.6 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts) and other articles. The investigation was entrusted to the investigation department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

At present, the officers of the Prosecutor General's Office are continuing intensive investigative measures.