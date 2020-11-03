Objective foreign journalists face Armenian lobby’s threats - top Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

Although the reports prepared by some foreign journalists demonstrate objectivity, they face the Armenian lobby’s threats, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 3.

“We openly observe this and see everything well,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president said. "We strongly condemn such actions. Threats against journalists are unacceptable. We call on the international community to stop such actions of the Armenian lobby."