Azerbaijan's deputy PM extends condolences to Afghan people
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4
Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev visited the Embassy of Afghanistan in Azerbaijan on 3 November and met with Charge d'Affaires Aziz Rahman Faik, Trend reports.
On behalf of the Azerbaijani government, Shahin Mustafayev expressed condolences to the families of the victims, the government of Afghanistan and generally the brotherly people of Afghanistan regarding the numerous victims following the terroristic attack on the educational center in Kabul, and wished a quick recovery to the wounded.
The deputy PM made an entry in the funeral book opened at the embassy.
