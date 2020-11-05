Assistant to Azerbaijani president condemns Armenia’s targeting Turkey’s TRT TV channel
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5
Trend:
Turkey’s TRT TV channel has always covered Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijani civilians, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on Twitter, Trend reports on Nov. 5.
"The fact that the Armenian propaganda has targeted the TV channel shows that TRT and other Turkish media outlets play an important role in bringing Armenia's war crimes and realities to the attention of other countries," Hajiyev tweeted.
