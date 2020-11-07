Political, economic relations between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic remain at high level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

Political and economic relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic are at a high level, said Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.

She made the remark during a meeting with Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Eckert.

Gafarova noted the great role of mutual visits and meetings of heads of state and government in achieving this level of relations.

"The high level of political dialogue positively affects the deepening of our cooperation in other spheres of life. We intend to develop our economic, cultural and humanitarian relations with the Czech Republic in the future," said Gafarova.

The parties noted that the documents signed to date between the two countries constitute a solid legal basis for bilateral relations. The logical result of the work done in this area in recent years is the growth of mutual trade. Today Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring the energy security of Europe. The Czech Republic is also one of the main partners of Azerbaijan in energy cooperation with the countries of the European Union. The sides highlighted the broad opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in such spheres of the economy as communications, trade, transport, construction, mechanical engineering, electronics.

The speaker noted that there are also positive relations between the legislative bodies of the two countries. Today there are friendship groups in the parliaments of both countries. Mutual visits of parliamentary delegations, regular meetings of our deputies in influential international parliamentary organizations are very important from the point of view of exchange of experience and information.

Speaking about the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the speaker informed the ambassador about the latest situation on the front line, as well as about acts of aggression committed by the Armenian Armed Forces against the civilian population.

Eckert said that his country attaches great importance to the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan, which is an important strategic partner of the Czech Republic. The ambassador noted that his country is interested in deepening relations with Azerbaijan in bilateral and multilateral formats. The development of bilateral relations in the political, economic, commercial and humanitarian spheres serves the well-being of our peoples.

During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the development of inter-parliamentary relations, ways of resolving regional conflicts, issues of combating the COVID-19 pandemic and other topics of mutual interest.