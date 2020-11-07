Experts talk West's double standards towards Azerbaijan, Turkey via teleconference by Trend News Agency (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.7

Armenian troops' attacks on civilians were discussed within the framework of a recent Baku-Istanbul teleconference, which is a project of Trend News Agency, Trend reports.

Editor-in-Chief of the Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu and Academic Council Member at the UN Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute Naciye Selin Senocak took part in the discussions.

According to Senocak, the Azerbaijani army, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, is writing a new history, and Turkey is proud of this fact.

She noted that for almost 30 years the world community turned a blind eye to the occupation of Karabakh by Armenia.

The professor also noted that currently a very strong Armenian lobby is functioning in the world, both in the US and in France.

"The strong activity of the lobby in these countries shows that they aren’t neutral, otherwise the problem would be resolved and Nagorno Karabakh would be returned to Azerbaijan," she said.

Senocak pointed out that France has especially distinctive attitude in terms of double standards against Azerbaijan.

"Gangs consisting of Armenians are going from France to fight in Nagorno Karabakh, and the French press interviews and receives statements from them, which is unacceptable," she stressed.