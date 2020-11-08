Deputy chairman of Turkish ruling party to meet with officials in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8
Trend:
Deputy Chairman of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Numan Kurtulmus will pay a one-day visit to Azerbaijan on November 10, a source in the Turkish government told Trend.
"A meeting between Kurtulmus and Azerbaijani officials is expected to be held during the visit," the Turkish government said.
Latest
Suspicion for attack on Azerbaijani Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv lies on Armenian terror organizations - top Azerbaijani official
Government of Azerbaijan ready to provide good live conditions for Armenian community of Karabakh - top official
All Churches and Mosgues in deoccupied lands of Azerbaijan will be renovated - assistant to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO)
Experts talk West's double standards towards Azerbaijan, Turkey via teleconference by Trend News Agency (VIDEO)
Information about shelling territory of Armenia is another provocation - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
Azercell becomes the first mobile operator to be certified with ISO 37001:2016 – “Anti-bribery Management Systems” standard of compliance in the country